Govt decides to scrap India-Myanmar FMR

NEW DELHI, 8 Feb: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to scrap the India-Myanmar free movement regime (FMR) to ensure the country’s internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeastern states.

As the external affairs ministry is currently in the process of scrapping it, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has recommended immediate suspension of the FMR, Shah said.

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 kms into each other’s territory without any documents.

“It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s resolve to secure our borders. The home affairs ministry has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar,” Shah said on X.

The announcement came two days after Shah had said that India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

The India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India’s Act East policy.

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border.

The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India, taking advantage of the unfenced international border. (PTI)