100% saturation under JJM in U/Subansiri, Tawang, E/Siang

DAPORIJO, 8 Feb: The public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday organised a programme to mark 100 percent saturation of water supply in the district under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, who along with MLA Nyato Dukam, ZPMs and others attended the event, highlighted “the achievement of providing piped water supply to every rural household in the district.”

Acknowledging the role of the Village Water Sanitation Committees (VWSC), the DC said that “these committees have been actively involved in the implementation and maintenance of water supply systems, ensuring sustainability and long-term success of the mission.”

The MLA in his address commended “the collaborative efforts of the PHE&WS department, the VWSCs, and the community at large in achieving the 100 percent saturation milestone.”

Emphasising that “access to clean water is not just a basic necessity but a catalyst for overall development,” he urged the community to “continue to actively participate in the maintenance of the water supply infrastructure to ensure its longevity and efficiency.”

The Daporijo PHE&WS executive engineer shed light on the “achievement and innovative approaches adopted to overcome challenges.”

“These challenges ranged from geographical constraints to community involvement, and the successful strategies employed were crucial in achieving the desired results,” the EE said, and spoke on the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Act, 2023.

“This legislation highlights the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the catchment areas, ensuring sustainability of water sources and maintaining water quality for the benefit of the present and the future generations,” he added.

The Kodukha PHE&WS EE delivered a comprehensive presentation on the new operation and maintenance policy being implemented in the district.

“The policy aims to streamline and enhance the efficiency of water supply systems, ensuring sustainability and long-term benefits,” the EE said, and emphasised on “community participation, regular maintenance schedules, and use of technology for monitoring and evaluation.”

Mementos, financial rewards and certificates of appreciation were distributed to the VWSCs, FTK women, field staffers, and ISAs in recognition of their commitment to implement the JJM in the district.

In Tawang district also, the PHE&WS department celebrated 100 percent saturation of water supply to the rural households under the JJM.

The department organised a programme, which saw the participation of the Women’s Welfare Associations of Tawang, Jang and Lungla, and others.

The best VWSCs, the best women trained in field testing kits, and the best field workers were presented with trophies and cash awards by DC Kanki Darang and others senior officers, including PHED EE Gepiam Mize.

A similar celebration was organised by the PHE&WS department in East Siang district over providing 100 percent tap water connections eight months before the deadline.

Addressing the gathering, DC Tayi Taggu said that “the JJM is an initiative of the Centre to ensure that every household in the country has access to safe and sufficient drinking water through individual household tap connections by the year 2024.”

He gave away awards to the three best VWSCs, three best trained women in FTK handling, and three best field staffers.

PHED EE Oling Talo and AE Eleena Gao also spoke. (With inputs from DIPROs)