Procedural lapse in floating NIT  

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: In what appears to be a classic case of procedural lapse, a group from Koloriang assembly constituency on Friday alleged that the RWD executive engineer of Laaying Yangte in Kurung Kumey district floated a notice inviting tender (NIT) for projects under the vibrant villages programme (VVP) in a local daily here without having obtained technical sanction for the projects.

Members of the group said that they have submitted a representation to the chief secretary in this regard, seeking “immediate action against the executive engineer.”

The group demanded also that the NIT for 26 road projects under the VVP in Koloriang, Parsi-Parlo, Sarli-Damin and Huri “should not be floated until a new executive engineer is posted.”

An official in the RWD confirmed the alleged procedural lapse, and informed that the department will be issuing a corrigendum at the earliest.