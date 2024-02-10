Legislative assembly passes 3 bills

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The two-day 13th session of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on its last sitting on Friday unanimously passed three bills by voice vote.

The bills were introduced on the floor of the house here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced and moved the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for passing, while Land Management Minister Nakap Nalo moved the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement & Records) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Home & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix moved the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2024 before adoption of the motion and passing.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “Arunachal in particular and the Northeast in general are seeing unprecedented development in every sector since 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of the BJP government at the Centre.

“Special attention has been given to the region for its challenges and opportunities, and Arunachal Pradesh, being strategically sensitive state with three international boundaries, is getting special focus to make it more progressive and secured,” he said.

Delivering his statement during the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, the chief minister presented a detailed scenario of the initiatives, policy reforms and achievements of the government under his leadership. He also dwelt on all the major sectors, including health, education, infrastructure development, road communication connecting unconnected areas, women empowerment, fiscal achievement, etc.

The financial achievement from budget of Rs 12,500 crore in 2016 to Rs 30,000 crore in 2023 shows a significant increase in the state’s financial status, the chief minister stated.

The motion of thanks on the governor’s address delivered on the first day of the session was moved by MLA Kento Jini and seconded by MLA Tanpho Wangnow.

“Reformation in recruitment process with setting up of the APSSB for merit-based recruitment in Group C and D posts and reconstitution of the APPSC is one of the major milestones of the government,” he said, and urged educated youths to “prepare for the competitive exams.”

Khandu informed that “the development-oriented, decisive and foresighted government has resolved many vital issues, including the boundary problem with Assam,” and added that, “to strengthen the international border areas in the first phase, 455 villages have been covered under the vibrant villages programme with various projects and more than 1,000 kms of roads sanctioned under the road sector, besides 187 projects for an amount of Rs 105 crore to develop tourism-related activities in border areas.”

Khandu also announced that “the JJM has achieved 100 percent saturation in the state, providing water supply to each and every habitation.”

DCM Chowna Mein also highlighted “the policies and programmes of the government bringing massive development in the state.”

Almost all members participated in the discussion and supported the motion of thanks on the governor’s address.

“The state has witnessed unprecedented development in various sectors, touching and changing the lives of thousands of people, besides bringing about revolutionary changes in the healthcare sector through CMAY cards,” said Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu.

Elaborating some of the vital sectors, including road communication, education, healthcare facilities and water supply, Wangsu termed this period a “golden era of governance and development,” while Nampong MLA Laisam Simai spoke on “prudent fiscal management and reformative measures of the state government which brought some real transformation in the state.”

Supporting the motion, Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar emphasised on “border area development programmes for model villages in border areas; innovative and integrated fund to promote self-sufficiency; and rehabilitation of migrated people from the border areas.”

Participating in the discussion, INC MLA Lombo Tayeng raised some major social issues, including “the need for strong mechanism to deal with drugs issues; marketing of surplus agri-horti produces; increase in subsidy amount for house construction under PMAY scheme,” etc, and Bordumsa MLA Somlung Mossang said that “the state government is working on bringing true spirit of development in the constituencies in particular and state at large.”

Later, the Speaker PD Sona adjourned the house sine die. (DIPR)

Quotes of the day

Yeh golden period hai, aane wala din mai diamond period hoga: MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, praising the government.

Today is the last day of assembly; I hope every one of us comes back happily: MLA Wanglin Sawin.

Pehle Tali pohunch neh four days lagta tha abhi only seven hours: Tali MLA Jikke Tako.

Umeed hai next assembly mai hum sab khushi khushi phir milenge: MLA Tana Hali.