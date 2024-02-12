4 more arrested in connection with illegal appointment in edn dept

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Friday arrested four more persons in connection with the illegal appointment of primary teachers and other staffers in the education department in Changlang district.

Those arrested have been identified as UDC-cum-accountant in the DDSE office Lamaung Mossang (44), TGT (BEO) in the DDSE office Chaipot Techai (52), LDC in the DDSE office Lomkam Rekhung (47), and UDC-cum-cashier in the DDSE office Likkem Tangha (58).

With this, the SIC has arrested eight persons, including Tirap DDSE Igo Doye, in connection with the case. Five of them were arrested from Changlang, two from Longding, and one from Anjaw.

It is learnt that nine separate cases have been registered in the matter. The SIC had registered a regular case on 17 August, 2023, after the issue of illegal appointments was reported from Changlang district. It has registered a case [u/s 120 (B)/409/468/471 IPC, r/w Section 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988].

In Changlang district alone, more than 78 suspicious appointments were made. The appointees included trained graduate teachers, primary teachers, upper divisional clerks, lower divisional clerks, and multitasking staffers, from 2020-2022.

In November 2023, the education department had issued en masse termination letters to 255 illegal appointees.