Poet Madhu Raghavendra awarded Charles Wallace Fellowship

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: Guwahati (Assam)-based poet Madhu Raghavendra has been offered the prestigious Charles Wallace Fellowship in Creative Writing for 2024 by the University of Stirling, Scotland.

The selection committee of the university stated: “We in the selection committee thought yours was an outstanding application with a provoking and thought-through statement of purpose. We really enjoyed the range of interests in Being Non-essential and Going Home and appreciated its experimental energies. We thought your poetry was full of pressing ideas; it is lucid, resonant, and accessible, and we wish to support your continuing work.

Raghavendra has read at many institutions and conducted poetry workshops in Arunachal, including at the Ziro Literary Festival at St Claret’s College, Ziro (L/Subansiri).

Raghavendra has authored four books of poetry: Make Me Some Love to Eat, Stick No Bills, Being Non-essential, and Going Home. He uses performance poetry as a tool to advocate the cultural richness and heritage of India.

Raghavendra collaborates with global artists to create cross-disciplinary poetry experiences. His poems have been set to classical music and contemporary dances in India, the United States, and Finland. He regularly conducts performance poetry workshops for young adults, and has read at many educational institutions and literary festivals globally.

His works have been featured in many literary journals and translated into several languages. He had participated in the 2022 PEN Emergency World Voices Congress of Writers at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA.

Raghavendra was a resident poet at the 2022 Spring International Writing Programme at the University of Iowa in the United States.

He is also the curator for the Ajanta Ellora Arts Residency.