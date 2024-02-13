14 villagers get cataracts removed

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 12 Feb: The 11 Assam Rifles (AR), under the aegis of its 25 sector headquarters, launched another round of free eye camp here in Changlang district last Saturday.

Several patients, mostly senior citizens from Kharsang township and adjoining villages, thronged the camp to avail of the free eye check up, free scanning, free goggles, and free medicines provided by the AR.

During the first round of the two-day free eye camp held at the CHC here on 13 and 14 January, hundreds of residents with vision problems turned up to avail of the facilities free of cost. After thorough examination, the doctors selected and referred 51 patients for cataract operation.

However, since it was practically difficult to handle a large number of cataract operations in a single camp, it was decided to help them out batch-wise.

Hence, out of the 51 patients referred during the first camp, 14 patients from Miao and Kharsang were taken to Bordumsa by the AR and were given cataract eye treatment between 7 and 9 February.

The cataract operations were executed successfully by eye specialists, and the patients recovered their vision.

When asked, the AR informed that the second batch of 15 patients will get the cataracts removed from their eyes in the third week of February.

Such batch-wise free cataract operations will continue till all patients referred get back their vision, it said.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH), in a joint communiqu?© thanked the 11 AR for organising two consecutive free eye camps in January and February.

“We appreciate the sincere efforts of the Assam Rifles for providing health facilities to the poor villagers free of cost,” they said.

“The Assam Rifles not only organises free health camps at regular intervals but a series of other welfare programmes were undertaken under its civic action programme. Such yeoman efforts will certainly help the Assam Rifles in building strong bonds with the public,” MSRH president Gamseng Singpho said.