Awareness prog on POCSO, JJ Acts

SEPPA, 13 Feb: An awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, and adoption regulations was conducted here in East Kameng district on Tuesday by the district child protection unit of the women & child development department.

During the programme, ICDS Deputy Director Jaya Taba highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme, while ADC Himanshu Nigam urged everyone to become “champions for the cause of children’s rights and justice.”

Seppa CO James Dado urged all to be aware of the POCSO Act and its rules, and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) member Mefang Pabing highlighted the provisions of the POCSO Act.

“Most of the POCSO cases are generally committed in institutions and at home,” she said.

DLSA Raju Bodo highlighted “the justice delivery mechanism involving children in need of care and protection and children in conflict with law.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Seppa member Rajiv Chiri sensitised the participants to the importance of legal adoption of children.

“The rate of legal adoption of children in Arunachal Pradesh is very low due to lack of awareness,” he said.

The programme was attended by members of the CWC, the Juvenile Justice Board and childcare institutes, besides CDPOs, social workers, and others. (DIPRO)