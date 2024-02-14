Guv extends Shapawng Yawng Manau greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau festival of the Singpho community, and expressed hope that the festivity would promote socio-cultural growth of every community of the state.

“I am sanguine that this festival will continue to facilitate in carrying forward the treasured age-old generation to generation handing over of the baton of cherished ethos

and memorable good old glories of the land,” Parnaik said.

“May this festival of rituals and dances further strengthen the bond of relationship in the society and facilitate the preservation of our cultural heritage,” he added. (Raj Bhavan)