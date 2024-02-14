Tamladu festival celebrated

19,863-km all-weather roads constructed since 2015-’16 FY: Mein

MEDO, 13 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said that a total of 19,863 kms of all-weather roads have been constructed since the 2015-’16 financial year (FY) till now.

Out of the 19,863 kms of these all-weather roads, 2,482 kms are national highways, he said.

Joining the celebration of Tamladu festival of the Mishmi community in Medo village in Lohit district, Mein said that “the road density has also increased from 36.65 kms per sq km to 65.99 kms per sq km during this tenure.”

“The recently sanctioned funds towards the ambitious frontier highway (NH 913), as stated by union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, entails a total of Rs 6362.23 crore, covering a total of 295.84 kms of NH 913,” he added.

“In Lohit district,” the DCM said, “the tender for the construction project connecting Brahma Kund to Chowkham has already been opened, and construction work will be started soon.”

On harnessing the state’s hydropower potential, he said that the recently inked MoAs with central PSUs for 12,500 MW “are poised to increase the purchasing power of the locals.”

“After the completion of these hydropower projects, Arunachal Pradesh will have the highest per capita income,” he said.

Earlier, Mein inaugurated infrastructural assets, including boundary walls, a stage with a dais, a sitting hall, a dining room, and a kitchen building at the festival ground.

Applauding the executing agencies for ensuring on-time completion of the infrastructure, Mein gave assurance that “the construction of a permanent shed for the local prayer hall within the premises, along with a concrete pavement for the festival ground will be taken up soon.”

He said that the festivals of the various tribes of the state “play a major role in preserving the traditional heritage of the indigenous communities and offer a wide spectrum of local customs, delicacies, etc, to be explored by tourists.”

Mein further said that the “government plans to double the funding allocated to the indigenous affairs department for the continued preservation and promotion of culture.”

Terming Arunachal “a prime example of development in the Northeast region,” the DCM underscored the progress made in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, hydropower, etc, over the past couple of years by the state government, “with constant support from the central government.”

“With a 136 percent rise in GSDP, more than 104 percent growth in per capita income, 172 percent surge in states own revenue, and 136 percent increase in GST revenue collection, compounded with other strategic factors, Arunachal Pradesh happens to be among the top-performing states in Northeast India in terms of financial management,” he said.

The festival was attended also by MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Jummum Ete Deori, along with ZPCs Dasula Krishikro and Urmila Mancheykhun, former minister Nakul Chai, former MLA Sokio Dellang, government officers, PRI leaders, and GBs, among others. (DCM’s PR Cell)