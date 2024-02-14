Akashvani Itanagar celebrates World Radio Day

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The Akashvani Itanagar station celebrated the World Radio Day here on Tuesday.

Every year, 13 February is celebrated as the World Radio Day to raise awareness among the people and the media about the importance of radio, and to encourage access to information through radio. This year’s theme is ‘Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating’.

Attending the programme as a guest, RGU Professor Sunil Koijam said that “radio is a very powerful medium of mass communication.”

“With the change in technology today, the internet provides almost everything on our fingertips,” he said, and added that “radio, too, has to accept the changes and move along with it to keep itself alive.”

Retired Akashvani Itanagar programme officer JB Nabam shared his experiences with Akashvani and

the journey of Akashvani in Arunachal, while Radio City Itanagar CEO Tollum Takar said that “community radio has a greater role to play in the interior places of the state for information dissemination and socio-cultural promotion.”

He appealed to the educational institutions and NGOs of the state to “set up community radio stations in their respective places for the benefit of the people.”

Akashvani Itanagar Head of Office N Ramanjanappa spoke about his “experience in the technological changes and advancement made by Akashvani” in the last 30 years.

Programme Head Bengia Gooma, the station’s Pex-Co Telien Tanziang, Regional News Unit Head of Akashvani and DDK Itanagar Rakesh Doley, and the staff of the radio station participated in the celebration.