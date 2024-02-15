30 Bn SSB organizes free medical camp

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 14 Feb: A free medical camp was organized at Senge village here on Wednesday by the 30 Bn SSB as part of its civic action programme.

The camp was presided over by commandant (medical) Dr. Sanjeet Kumar, who interacted with the villagers and attended to the patients. He briefed the villagers on GoI’s ‘Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyaan’ and on the ill-effects of consuming drugs and psychotropic substances.

Medicines were also distributed free of cost among the patients during the camp.

The villagers lauded the SSB and urged them to organize similar medical camps at regular intervals in the village.