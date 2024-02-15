BIS conducts sensitization prog for district level officials

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati branch, with the support of LM&CA department of Arunachal government organized a sensitization program for all district level officials of LM&CA department of the state on Wednesday.

The event featured an array of informative sessions, aiming at enhancing understanding and compliance with standards.

BIS Guwahati branch head Sabyasachi Dhar, in his address, requested the district-level officials to ensure that

products “under mandatory certification bear the ISI mark when procured.” Dhar also asked the officials to monitor local market to ensure that the products bear the standard ISI mark.

He also spoke on the ongoing efforts to sensitize Gram Panchayats and district-level officials, alongside the establishment of “Standard Clubs” in schools in a bid to further promote quality standards.

The participants were also enlightened about the significance of the HUID, a unique six-digit alphanumeric code engraved on gold jewellery. Purity and authenticity of the jewellery can be checked by using the “verify HUID” feature in the BIS Care App.

Standard promotion officer Jishnu Das said, “There are over 450 products falling under mandatory certification, a comprehensive list which was made available through the BIS Care App.”

Earlier, Legal metrology & consumer affairs secretary Opak Gao spoke on the importance of adhering to standards in quality culture of products in the state.

LM&CA additional secretary B.J Duia highlighted the importance of collective efforts in promoting standards adherence and consumer protection.