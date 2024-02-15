Libang expresses concern over rise in HIV positive cases in Arunachal

YINGKIONG, 14 Feb: Health Minister Alo Libang on Wednesday said that Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a steep rise in HIV positive cases, which he said is a matter of grave concern.

Launching the Integrated Health Campaign for Upper Siang here on Wednesday, Libang urged the people to get tested for HIV.

Stating that the number of people living with HIV has drastically increased over the time in the state, he said that immediate intervention through such hybrid outreach approaches will help in detecting cases.

The minister said that Arunachal Pradesh was the first state to introduce the Integrated Health Campaign and the same has been replicated across the country.

Informing that three persons with HIV positive have officially been identified in Upper Siang district, Libang urged the people to come forward without any hesitation and get tested for the disease for the sake of the society and humanity.

He urged the administration, police, NGOs, CBOs to educate the people about HIV/AIDS and its preventive measures.

The minister also said that the government is emphasizing on improving the health sector to provide better healthcare facilities to the people. He said that public cooperation is very important to improve the healthcare system.

Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) project director Dr. Marbom Basar said that the beneficiaries will receive a wide range of services, including screening, testing and linkages to treatment HIV, TB, hepatitis B & C and counseling sessions etc, during the Integrated Health Camps.

Dr. Basar elucidated how the HIV/AIDS cases are growing in the country despite extensive outreach activities.

He informed that the number of people living with HIV in Arunachal Pradesh is 1899. Of them, 90 percent are in the age group of 20-44 years.

“It can be only prevented when people come forward voluntarily to get tested for the disease,” Dr. Basar said. He also informed that the test is conducted free of cost in all ICTC centres.

Disclosing that 99 percent of the cases are from intravenous drug users, he appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and other substance abuse which may ruin their life forever.

DMO Dr. Gepeng Litin and DTO-cum-DACO Dr. Ahik Miyu also spoke.

The campaign will continue till 27 February.

Deputy commissioner in-charge Oli Perme, senior officers from the health department and APSACS, HoDs, public leaders, members of APWWS, Sikiing Koje Charitable Society, ABKYW, medical staff and students attended the programme.

The programme was organized by APSACS in association with the district health society. (DIPRO)