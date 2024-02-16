Hundreds take part in mini-marathon against drug use

YINGKIONG, 15 Feb: Over 100 youths and police personnel took part in a 10-km-long mini-marathon, themed ‘Run for drug-free society, save family, save nation,’ organised by the Yingkiong branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), in collaboration with the health & family welfare and the police departments, here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

The marathon, sponsored by the district administration under the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign, along with the police and medical departments, began from the Simong welcome gate and culminated at the general ground here.

Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang, who had flagged off the marathon in the presence of ADC (HQ) Oli Perme, DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, district APWWS general secretary Kosiang Pangkam, and others, commended the APWWS and women in particular “for playing a pivotal role in bringing about positive changes in the society,” and sought everyone’s support to make Upper Siang a drug-free district.

Clinical psychologist at the district de-addiction centre and APWWS member Damini Tali spoke about drug abuse prevention, and requested the youths to refrain from using drugs.

The winners of the marathon in the men’s category were Karik Siboh (first), Kiram Tekseng (second) and Kason Taku (third), while in the women’s category, the winners wre Ajok Libang (first), Appun Peyang (second) and Oyinam Samnam (third).

Five consolation prizes in both categories have also been kept.

All the winners will be felicitated during the statehood day celebration on 20 February at the general ground here. (DIPRO)