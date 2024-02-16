NEIAFMR signs MoU with Siang Trust

PASIGHAT, 15 Feb: The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) here in East Siang district signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Siang Trust, a registered local society, for extensive collaboration in a wide range of activities related to yoga education and medicinal plant research.

NEIAFMR Director Dr Robindra Teron and Siang Trust president Dr Onik Moyong signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Dr Teron advocated “cultivating a few select medicinal plants for commercial purposes to sensitise the public to the economic value of farming of medicinal plant species, which will boost their livelihood options.”

Siang Trust secretary Kingman Komut in his address said that “the agreement will focus on promoting yoga education and the AYUSH system of medicine among the public.” (DIPRO)