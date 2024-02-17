Free assessment camp for CwSNs held

PASIGHAT, 16 Feb: A free assessment camp for children with special needs (CwSN) was conducted at the Spring School in Diking village here in East Siang district on Friday.

The camp, conducted by a group of parents of children with special needs, benefitted children and parents of East Siang and nearby districts.

After the assessment camp, occupational therapist Joji Varghese will guide the parents regarding appropriate and needful actions for their children.

The school is dedicated to children with different types of disabilities, and currently provides occupational therapy, behavioral therapy, and speech therapy, besides special education and counseling to parents and children. (DIPRO)