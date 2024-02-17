Declare PMCF as state & public authority: Group

KOLKATA, 16 Feb: Kolkata (WB)-based civil society group Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch on Friday wrote to Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, demanding that the PM Cares Fund (PMCF) be declared a state and public authority under the RTI Act.

“Your Lordship is aware that thousands of crores of rupees had been raised from public sector undertakings as well as corporates, and the employees serving in said public sector undertakings were compelled to contribute to the PM Cares Fund.

“As such, it is a fundamental right of the citizens to know how the funds were utilized and who were the principal beneficiaries,” the forum stated in its letter.

It further demanded initiating a forensic audit, “under the aegis of a retired justice of the Supreme Court,” to determine the quantum of funds received, and the beneficiaries of the proceeds.