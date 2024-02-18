Stilwell Road and the Hump operations

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

The Stilwell Road, also called the Ledo Road, was built during World War II by the Allied forces, connecting Ledo in Assam to Kunming in China. The road is named after American General Joseph Stilwell. The road passes through Lekhapani, Jairampur, Nampong and Pangsau Pass, before entering Myanmar and ending at Kunming in China. The road is 1,726 kms long.

During World War II, the Allied forces supported the Chinese forces under Chiang Kai Shek against the Japanese forces. These forces were supported with weapons and supplies by transport aircraft of the Allied forces. These aircraft carried supplies and weapons and flew thousands of sorties from airfields in Upper Assam to Kunming in China. These operations were called the Hump Operations. The first flight over the Hump was flown on 8 April, 1942. During the Hump Operations, 6,50,000 tonnes of materials and supplies were airlifted to China at great cost of men and aircraft during its 42-month history. During the Hump Operations, it is estimated that the Allied forces lost 594 aircraft, killing 1,314 airmen and passengers. In addition, 81 more aircraft were never accounted for, with 345 personnel listed as missing. Some remnants of crashed aircraft are still being discovered in remote corners of Arunachal. Many undetonated bombs are also occasionally found from remote areas. The Hump Operations are the second biggest airlift operations in history after the Berlin Airlift operations.

The Stilwell Road was planned to augment the Hump Operations in support of Chinese forces. It’s construction began on 16 December, 1942, from Ledo. The first Allied convoy reached Kunming on 4 February, 1945. The Allied engineers achieved the Herculean task of completing the 1,726-km Ledo to Kunming (Southwest China) road in about just about two years. The construction was carried out in some of the most rough and challenging terrains and weather conditions. Many workers described the road as ‘Hells Road’. The road was built by 15,000 American soldiers and 35,000 local workers at an estimated cost of USD 150 million. As many as 1,100 Americans, as well as many locals, died during the construction. It is known that many Arunachali villagers participated in the construction of the road.

After World War II, the Stilwell Road went into disuse, and its condition deteriorated because of disuse for almost 60 plus years.

Towards ushering in regional cooperation, the Stilwell or Ledo Road was reopened on 30 December, 2015. One Chinese truck, accompanied by two light motor vehicles, carrying electronic goods, organic tea, coffee, and toys crossed the Pangsau Pass en route to Guwahati to take part in the Assam International Agri-Horti Show.

The opening of the Stilwell Road may open up new avenues for trade and commerce, in addition to building people-to-people contact in the region. The opening of the road will give access to the commercially potent ASEAN markets under the Act East policy. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)