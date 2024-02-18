Nat’l seminar at RGU concludes

RONO HILLS, 17 Feb: The two-day national seminar themed ‘Skill India: Encouraging youth towards empowerment, self-reliance and nation-building-cum-silver jubilee celebration’, organised by the commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded here on Saturday with a valedictory session and an alumni meet.

Around 50 alumni of the university’s commerce department attended the programme. Addressing them, former Itanagar MLA Kipa Babu highlighted his experience as an alumnus of the institution, and encouraged the alumni to give back to their alma mater and the society.

RGU Commerce & Management Dean Prof Ranjit Tamuli highlighted his 25-year-long association with the department, while Prof Tasi Kaye presented a brief overview of “the 25 years of existence of the commerce department, which had begun with only two faculty members and 20 students in 1995.”

“Presently, the department boasts of dedicated academicians, bankers, public leaders, entrepreneurs and administrative officers at state and national levels,” he said.

Earlier, during the valedictory function, Prof Ranjit Tamuli urged the youths to “acquire skills in order to contribute towards a developed India.”

Retired political science professor PK Panigrahi underscored “the privileged opportunity for RGU students to engage in the Skill India seminar,” and urged the attendees to “harness all available resources for skill enhancement and self-reliance, fostering a collective contribution to nation-building.”

The valedictory session and the alumni meet were attended by, among others, Commerce HoD Prof RC Parida and Drs Devi Baruah, Olimpia Kurmi, and Atege Linggi.