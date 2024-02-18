Workshop on m4agri concludes

PASIGHAT, 17 Feb: The two-day workshop for farmers, titled ‘Impact of mobile-based agro advisory (M4-Agri-Digital India) in Arunachal Pradesh’, concluded at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The workshop, which was organised by the CHF’s social science department and the Central Agriculture University (CAU) here, and was sponsored by New Delhi-based Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), was attended by 120 farmers.

During the valedictory session, Imphal (Manipur)-based Central Agriculture University Research Director Prof LM Garnayak said that “agricultural growth is essential to achieve self-reliance, food security and enhancement of the farmers’ income,” and emphasised on “popularising scientific farm practices technology.”

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika said that “m4agri is a real platform to get various information and creating bond and linkages with the institutes, farming community and other stakeholders,” and stressed on “the potential aspects to promote horticultural crops of the state, such as orange, kiwi, ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, etc.”

ICSSR Social Science Head Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai highlighted the “socioeconomic characteristics of farmers under the mobile-based agro-advisory; extent of information; utilisation and knowledge gained by the farmers; and impact of mobile-based digital platform for empowering the state’s farmers,” the CHF informed in a release.

Professor SK Pattanaaik, Social Science Professor BR Phukan, and Social Science Assistant Professor Anju Choudhury also spoke.

Certificates and seeds were later distributed to the farmers.