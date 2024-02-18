Awareness prog on PM Vishwakarma scheme

PASIGHAT, 17 Feb: An awareness programme on the PM Vishwakarma scheme was organised by the Itanagar-based MSME Development & Facilitation Centre (MSME-DFC), in collaboration with the East Siang district administration and the District Industries Centre, at Jawaharlal Nehru College here on Saturday.

Attending the programme, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu informed that “the PM Vishwakarma scheme of the central government is designed for traditional artisans and craftspersons.” He advised the artisans to avail of the benefits of the scheme, and urged the gram panchayat leaders to “create awareness about the schemes at the grassroots level.”

Itanagar MSME-DFC Assistant Director PK Das presented a brief on the guidelines of the scheme, and informed that “only Namsai and East Siang districts have received maximum applications under the scheme.”

DPDO Tajing Padung asked the gram panchayat leaders to “recommend genuine artisans and craftsmen of your respective gram panchayats for the scheme.”

He also advised the Common Service Centres in the district to “take active role for successful implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.”

Among others, DDI M Jamoh, EO (DIC) U Prasad, and LDM P Basumatary attended the programme. (DIPRO)