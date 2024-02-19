Vice prez to visit Arunachal on 20 Feb

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive here on 20 February on a two-day maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

The vice president will attend the 38th Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park here, besides attending other official programmes, official sources said.

Dhankhar will also attend the state award ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on 21 February.

Meanwhile, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in an executive order has promulgated 144 CrPC within a radius of 500 metres around the Raj Bhavan from Saturday, apprehending disturbance of public peace and tranquillity.

The order has prohibited the assembly or gathering of more than four persons. It, however, exempted government officials, security forces and invitees to said programme.

The prohibitory order will remain in force till 21 February. (PTI)