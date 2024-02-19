Gorkha Bn provides essentials to villagers

ANGRIM VALLEY, 18 Feb: The Gorkha Battalion of the Indian Army, under the aegis of the Dibang Brigade and the Army’s Dao Division, provided essential materials to the people of Angrim Valley village in Dibang Valley district on Sunday to “enhance the welfare and wellbeing of the armed forces’ commitment to serving the nation beyond their traditional roles,” it informed in a release.

“The battalion, under the leadership of its commanding officer, collaborated with the village head to identify areas requiring assistance, and delivered vital supplies directly at the doorsteps of the villagers under its Operation Sadbhavna,” it said.

The initiative included “providing a drinking water facility plant, a 3 KVA generator, a projector with screen, furniture, installation of solar lights, electronic items, utensils, sports items, etc,” the release stated, adding that “the initiative underscored the Indian Army’s dedication to not only safeguard the nation’ border but also to actively contribute to the betterment of the society.”

Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora and the DRDA PD handed over the materials to the villagers in the presence of Army officers, GBs, and others.

Gaon Burah Leche Molo, on behalf of the villagers, thanked the Indian Army for its initiative and dedication. (DIPRO)