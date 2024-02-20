DEO reviews poll preparedness in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 19 Feb: Upper Siang DEO Hage Lailang reviewed the district’s poll prepared during a meeting here on Monday.

The DEO reviewed the status of human resource, training, materials, transportation management, computerisation, cyber security and IT, SVEEP, law and order, vulnerable mapping and security plan, EVM management, MCC, expenditure monitoring, ballot paper, postal ballot and ETPBS, media, communication plan, electoral rolls, complaints redressal and voter helpline, observers, and welfare management.

Lailang advised all the nodal officers to carry out their assigned responsibilities as per the instructions of the ECI, and to maintain proper coordination with the district election office here to discharge the work smoothly.

All the nodal officers delivered presentations on the status of the tasks assigned to them. (DIPRO)