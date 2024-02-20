Reaching new heights

Modi In UAE

By Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Giri

(Secretary General, Assn for Democratic Socialism)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the Gulf country UAE on 13-14 February. This was his eighth visit which shows the growing partnership between the two countries. He was received by the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a special ceremonial welcome at the airport. On his arrival, Modi said he was meeting his ‘brother’ (President) and felt like coming home. Modi visited UAE for the first time in 2015. His friendship with the UAE leadership has been growing ever since. He was conferred the ‘prestigious’ order of Zayed in 2019, the highest civilian award of UAE.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi was meeting the UAE President for the third time in eight months. They had a bilateral meeting in July 2023 and again in COP 28 in November, the same year, where Modi was given the rare honour of being the only visiting dignitary to address the ceremonial opening of the session. Likewise, Sheikh Mohamed was in Delhi in September for the G-20 summit as one of India’s special invitees. He returned in January 2024 for the Gujarat Global Summit as the Chief Guest.

The primary purpose of Modi’s visit to UAE was to inaugurate the BAPS – Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – temple in Abu Dhabi. Built on the land of 27 acres with 700 crores, a 108-ft tall structure, it is the largest temple in the Middle-East. It is situated in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. Inaugurating it, PM Modi said, “A golden chapter in human history has been written in UAE today. This temple will become a symbol of communal harmony and global unity for the entire world,” a shared heritage of humanity.

Modi profusely thanked the President of UAE for making the grand temple a reality. He said, “President Sheikh Mohammad has won the hearts of not only Indians living in the Gulf nation but also of 140 crore Indians back home. He added that UAE was so far known for Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, future museum and other high-tech buildings. Now it has added another magnificent cultural monument to its identity.

Modi was given a massive welcome called ‘Hello Modi’ (Ahlan Modi in Arabic) in Zayed City Sports Stadium. Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the Indian community. UAE has the largest Indian Diaspora of 3.5 million people. In his speech, Modi exuded tremendous confidence as he proclaimed India will be the third largest economy of the world in his third term as the Prime Minister. Modi added that the Vice President of UAE has offered to give a land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers.

Modi was the guest of honour at the 11th World Government Summit in Dubai. This summit is Dubai’s version of Davos, an annual conference of government leaders, heads of international organisations, captains of industries and thought leaders from around the world. Modi’s speech focussed on peoples’ participation, social inclusion and sustainability. He touched upon themes like empowering people and delivering change where he gave the illustration of schemes like Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, Jan Bhagidari, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. On the second theme, he talked about financial inclusion for all where he referred to banking facility for 500 million people in India which makes the country the world leader in fintech and digital payments.

The third theme was about India’s start-up surge. It has become the third largest start-up eco system in the world. With all such projects, 200 million people have been lifted out of poverty and 130 crore people have digital identity. Fourth, Modi talked about India leading on the climate change actions. Projects like mission life and green credit system have facilitated India’s investment in solar, wind, biofuel, green hydrogen and so on for a sustainable future.

Finally, Prime Minister summed up his speech by emphasising on pro-people approach in governance that also protects the environment. He said, “The world must embrace a smart, technology driven, transparent and environmentally sustainable governance.”

On the economic front, eight agreements were signed with UAE on investment, electricity, trade, digital payments, connectivity etc. Remember, a Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2022, which among other things, eliminated the duties of 99 per cent of the UAE’s imports from India. These pacts will take the bilateralism into greater heights. A bilateral Investment Treaty was signed which will have long-lasting impact as a follow-up of FTA. A MoU on electrical inter-connection and trade was signed which would open up new areas of collaboration in energy including energy security.

Another agreement on linking the instant payment platforms, India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and UAE’s AANI was signed. Along with it, India’s domestic debit and credit cards, RuPay was linked with UAE’s Jaywan which would enhance RuPay’s acceptance in the UAE. A MoU was signed on digital infrastructure projects – sharing of technical knowledge and expertise and investment on digital infrastructure. Two more agreements fostering cooperation between national achieves of two countries were signed. They are meant to help restoration and preservation of archival material in the fields of heritage and museums.

Prime Minister discussed with the President the upcoming major project, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) which is a counterweight to ambitious BRI – Belt and Road Initiative of China. The IMEC will build on earlier understanding of the participating countries and foster cooperation for regional connectivity. Prime Minister invited UAE to actively participate in this project.

Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mart, a joint venture of Dubai-based DP World and India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Bharat Mart is meant to boost export of India’s micro, small and medium enterprises with retail, warehousing and logistic facilities. It is located in Dubai’s Jebel Free Zone area built on a plot of 1.3 million sq ft containing 8000 showrooms and 18 warehouses.

Prime Minister Modi said that India and UAE are partners in progress which could serve as a model for the rest of the world. Partnership is reaching new heights scripting a new history in the third decade of the 21st century. Metaphorically, the scripting of a better future for both countries was written on Duniya ki Kitab (Book of the World) by Waqt ki Kalam (The Pen of Time). The partnership consists of talent, innovation and culture. It seems the partnership between India and UAE is experiencing a ratchet growth which is good for both the countries and the region. — INFA