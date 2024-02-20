Diversion of Hinduism 

Editor,

If the waters of the Ganga indeed possesses the power to cleanse all norms of sin, stigma and impurity, then the BJP members of Varanasi, who brought 51 litres of Gangajal to wash the spot where meat-consumer Rahul Gandhi had stood while undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, should at first pour it upon their polluted heads, so that their minds, souls and nauseating mindset can be rid of the evil of darkness and hatred.

People who brutally divide humanity or the children of the almighty god in lines of religion or dietary practice simply hold no moral right to profess respect for Mother Ganga, or worship at a temple.

What a scandal of Hinduism these self-declared champions of rabid Hindutva actually are.

Kajal Chatterjee