Fire destroys bakery, charred body recovered

[ Prem Chetry ]

TENGA, 23 Feb: The charred body of a worker was recovered from the debris left after a disastrous fire that burnt down a bakery, besides partially damaging an electronics shop and a restaurant here in West Kameng district, on 21 February.

Rupa Police Station OC, SI Deveso Chaitom informed, “The fire broke out on the evening of 21 February, in which a bakery was completely burnt, an electronics shop suffered huge loss, and a restaurant was partially damaged.”

The body of one of the bakery workers, identified as Mithun Gowala (35), a resident of Bhairaguri in Assam, who had gone missing during the incident and had been assumed to have absconded, was discovered, and has since been handed over to his relatives by the police, following autopsy and other formalities.