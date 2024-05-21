One arrested in cheque fraud case

ITANAGAR, 20 May: The Arunachal Pradesh police arrested one person from Assam on the charge of forging a cheque for Rs 35 lakhs, a senior police officer said here on Monday.

It is alleged that the accused somehow managed to get a leaf from the cheque book of a person – who is an account holder in a PSU bank branch in Itanagar – forged his signature, and transferred the money to a private bank in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali.

The account holder lodged a complaint with the police regarding the unauthorised transfer in February, following which an investigation was initiated, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

One person was arrested in Guwahati in this connection on 18 May.

The SP said that investigations revealed that a cheque leaf was missing from the cheque book of the complainant.

The police also found a letter pad in the arrested man’s possession, which he used to practise forging the signature of the complainant, Singh said.

A part of the money was retransferred from the private lender to another public sector bank, and the other part was withdrawn.

The arrested person has been remanded to police custody, while two others are under the scanner. (PTI)