Ct Sandeep Yadav named ‘police official of the month’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 24: Constable Sandeep Yadav, who runs the Special Cell of the Itanagar police station (PS), has been named the second ‘police official of the month’ under the Itanagar Capital Region police department.

Yadav played a significant role in the recovery of more than 200 stolen mobile phones by the Itanagar police.

The ‘police official of the month’ is an initiative of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, and it aims to “acknowledge and commend outstanding performance within the capital police force,” the SP informed.

Each month, a deserving officer is recognised for their exceptional dedication, professionalism, and contribution towards maintaining public safety.

“This initiative not only boosts the morale within the department but also highlights exemplary individuals who go above and beyond their commitment to serve the community,” the SP said.

The initiative was launched in March this year, and the first ‘police official of the month’ was Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, who was awarded the title “for his stellar role in the anti-narcotics operation of the capital police, arresting an absconding accused, besides several other such acts,” the SP said.