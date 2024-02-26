Tajum Dere emerges champion of MTB Nyokum race

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Tajum Dere from Shi-Yomi district emerged the champion of the MTB Nyokum-2024 race, which was organised by the Itanagar Cycling Club, under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Cycling Club, at IG Park here on Sunday.

This year, the format of the race was cross country Olympic (XCO).

Gumku David of Kraa Daadi district grabbed the second position, and Jokom Simon of Kamle district stood third.

The theme of the event was ‘Ride for cultural identity’. It was organised to celebrate Nyokum festival of the Nyishi community.