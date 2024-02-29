Olen Megu Damin selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Olen Megu Damin of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, 2022 in the field of folk and traditional music and dance.

She is among the 92 artists selected for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022 and 2023. The awards were announced on Tuesday.

Damin, who hails from Mebo in East Siang district, is a renowned artist, curator and choreographer of folk and traditional music and dance.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award also known as the ‘Akademi Puraskar’ is the highest national recognition in the field of performing arts. The award is given by Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama.

The award recognizes the highest standard of excellence and achievement in the field of performing arts. It carries a cash prize of Rs. 100000, a Tamrapatra and an Angavastram.

The awards will be conferred by the President of India in a special investiture ceremony.