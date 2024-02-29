Takam Hare passes away

PALIN, 28 Feb: Takam Hare, a prominent figure of Palin area under Kra Daadi district, died here on Wednesday following a major stroke.

Born in 1952, Hare first joined as Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) in the government department in 1974 at Lumba. After working as ALC and PI in charge, he joined as a regular Dak runner at Palin post office in 1995 and retired in the same post in 2019.

His last rites will be conducted on Thursday at his residence here in Jullang village. The eldest son of late Hare and former president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) Takam Tatung, in a statement thanked everyone for extending support to the family.

“We are grieving the death of our father but support from friends and well-wishers has boosted our morale. We thank each one of them for their support,” said Tatung.