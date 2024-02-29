Preparations for IPPI prog reviewed

RAGA, 28 Feb: Kamle District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) has reviewed preparation for Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme, which is going to start from 3 March in the district.

Addressing the participants at the DTFI meeting on IPPI here on Wednesday, deputy commissioner Shashank Mani Tripathi assured that all the necessary logistic support including vehicle and manpower will be provided for the successful implementation of IPPI in the district.

He also announced that the best immunization team will be awarded by

the district administration as per the recommendation of the DMO office.

Line department including education department, ICDS, and administrative officers and Panchayat leaders were also directed to co-ordinate with health department during the IPPI programme.

Earlier, DMO Dr. Tage Kanno highlighted the purpose of the meeting. This was followed by orientation on IPPI by WHO RRT Dr. Torun Sharma. DRCHO Dr. Kapu Sopin presented micro plan on IPPI.

DDSE Giogi Kaha, Raga ZPM Chamrak Tatem, DPO Mentu Gyadi among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)