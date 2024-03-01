DC urges PR leaders to play proactive role

HAYULIANG, 29 Feb: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang urged the panchayati raj (PR) leaders to play a proactive role in making grassroots-level development possible and achieving the sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030.

Addressing the participants during an training programme on the ‘Panchayat Development Index & Localisation of Sustainable Development’ here in Anjaw district on Tuesday, the DC urged the panchayat leaders, self-help groups (SHG) and line departments to “shoulder your responsibilities for achieving the SDGs.”

He also highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma Yojana, and its implementation in the state.

MLA Dasanglu Pul, who was also present, highlighted the importance of the programme’s theme, while ZPC Soblem Pul encouraged the participants to “gain knowledge from training for successful implementation of schemes and achievement the development goals.”

A team of resource persons, headed by SIRD (Panchayati Raj) Deputy Director Dr Likha Kiran, imparted training to the panchayat leaders, members of SHGs, government officials, and others on the nine themes of the SDGs.

This was part of a series of training programmes which began on Tuesday. The next programmes will be conducted in Walong and Kibithu. (DIPRO)