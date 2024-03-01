RBI organises fin’l literacy prog

ITANAGAR, 29 Feb: A financial literacy programme, ‘with special focus on saving and the power of compounding’, was organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in collaboration with the commerce department of Dera Natung College (DNGC) here on Thursday.

During the programme, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan spoke on the importance of being financially literate, and encouraged the students to “be financially-informed, so as to achieve financial freedom in life.”

He exhorted the participants to “reap optimum benefits out of the programme and share the knowledge with your friends, relatives and villagers.”

RBI-Itanagar General Manager Abhijeet Majumdar spoke on financial literacy. He advised the participants on “managing one’s limited savings by taking informed decisions while investing, so that there is growth of wealth.”

RBI-Itanagar Assistant Manager Ajay Kumar Murmu delivered a presentation on ‘Saving and power of compounding’. He spoke on “the benefits of compounding of interest on investments one makes, and the various investment opportunities available.”

DNGC Assistant Professors Dr Likha Eichir, Dr Chello Lima, Pate Jumshi, Geyir Ete, and Biri Amji, and programme coordinator Dr Wangda G Gyana were also present at the programme. (DIPRO)