Trg for SOs & SPOs conducted

ITANAGAR, 29 Feb: A two-day comprehensive training programme for sector officers (SO) and sector police officers (SPO), organised by the Papum Pare district administration as part of it initiative to ensure effective management during the upcoming elections, concluded at DK Convention Centre here on Thursday.

District Election Officer (DEO) Jiken Bomjen, who inaugurated the programme, emphasised on teamwork and proper coordination among the election-related officials.

The training covered various topics, including maintenance of law and order and electoral protocols, utilisation of electronic voting machines, and the voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

Adherence to the model code of conduct and using tools like C-vigil for monitoring electoral malpractices were also highlighted during the training.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, Yupia EAC Dr Dana Unna, Itanagar EAC Khoda Lasa, DIO Tad Issac, and SCERT Assistant Director SB Singh were the resource persons. (DIPRO)