World Wildlife Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast regional centre (NERC) and the zoology department of DN Govt College (DNGC) here celebrated the World Wildlife Day on Monday.

The event featured a quiz competition for final year BSc zoology students “to deepen their understanding of wildlife and its preservation,” according to a release.

On the occasion, NERC Regional Head Dr Devendra Kumar highlighted the need to save the wildlife in Arunachal, while DNGC Zoology HoD Dr P Nanda spoke about the unique animals and plants in Arunachal.

Dr Nanda encouraged the students to “take lead in conservation efforts at the grassroots level.”

NERC scientist Dr Mriganka S Sarkar delivered a lecture on ‘digital innovation in wildlife conservation’ and discussed how new technology can help in protecting nature.

Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap from the GB Pant Institute also spoke.