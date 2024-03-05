DC asks poll officials to follow ECI guidelines

KOLORIANG, 4 Mar: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Ibom Tao directed the election officials of the district to follow the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines for smooth conduct of the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections.

Addressing a training programme conducted by the district administration for the presiding officers and polling officers here on Monday, the DC also highlighted the roles and duties of the polling officials during the election process.

Assuring strict implementation of law and order during the election period, SP Bomken Basar advocated cooperation among the polling and police officials during the poll days. (DIPRO)