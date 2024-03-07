Six rabies related deaths

Arunachal has no plan for vaccination

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: So far, six cases of rabies related deaths have been reported here in the state of Arunachal Pradesh since September 2023. However, no effort seems to have been put in place for mass vaccination of stray animals, particularly dogs or awareness about dog bites.

Two cases are from Itanagar, one from Leparada district, and three cases from Seppa in East Kameng district.

Recently, a 24-year-old man died due to rabies infection. Reportedly, in all the cases, neither the patients nor the dogs have been vaccinated. In two cases, it was due to a dog scratch, which was neglected by the patients.

According to P. Lombi Yomcha, epidemiologist of the Itanagar capital region, both cases happened due to sheer negligence. She said, “We are trying our best to create awareness among the people.” She also mentioned that people are not showing their responsibilities as dog parents or owners. “With proper vaccination, many lives can be saved,” she said.

Director of animal husbandry Donjan Longri informed that this year around September, the 21st census will take place, counting the numbers of animal population and livestock. For the first time, the counting of stray dogs will also be recorded. The preparation for the census is ongoing; however, the confirmed dates have not yet been announced. There will be a door-to-door survey, and accordingly, the department, with the coordination of its stakeholders, will work out its vaccination process.

Longri also informed that the government is providing free vaccination for all dogs as part of the rabies preventive vaccination. There are coordination meetings with the municipal corporation, the concerned district administration and all stakeholders on the issue from time to time, he disclosed.

The director also emphasized that dog bites should not be taken casually, as they are often very risky and dangerous. Dog bites, including scratches, are a risk factor, as their after-effects can occur even after 20 years or more. “Hence, taking vaccination on time is crucial,” he added.

Another epidemiologist Dr. Bomto Riram, informed that in 2023, two persons had died due to rabies from Itanagar and Leparada district at the ages of 18 and 10 years old respectively. This year, three cases have been reported from Seppa, in the age group of 8, 30, and 50 years old. One case in Itanagar took place on 4th April, where a 24-year-old man died. He had developed symptoms of rabies with typical neurological signs since 2 March. According to relatives, the patient was brought to RK Mission Hospital for consultation and later was referred to TRIHMS and then referred back to Guwahati. The patient died at TRIHMS around 1 pm on 4 March due to rabies infection. Since then, investigation and surveillance activities have been initiated to contain further spread of rabies infection.

A microbiologist under the animal husbandry department informed that unless the owner reports, they do not pick up any animal for vaccination and treatment. He also mentioned that they do not have any records for the street dog population yet.