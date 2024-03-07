NEEPCO issues warning as it prepares to release water due to turbine issue

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has proposed to release the water of the Panyor River in its Panyor Lower Hydro Power dam at Yazali in Keyi Panyor district. In a circular, the NEEPCO authorities informed that the need for releasing water arose due to some emergency problem in turbines in the powerhouse at Hoj in Papum Pare district.

“During the proposed emergency release of water from the dam, only the natural flow of the river would be allowed to flow, which is less than 25 cumec at present. The tentative date of the said water release will be from 06/03/2024 to 12/03/2024 and in case of any change in the schedule, it would be intimated to the concerned stakeholders via WhatsApp message, mobile call or text messages, etc,” the NEEPCO informed.

Further, they have requested all the villagers residing in and around the reservoir area and on the bank of river Panyor including downstream of the dam, not to go near the river. They also urged villagers to keep domestic animals away from the river. The NEEPCO authorities did not exactly specify what emergency had arisen at Hoj. “There are possibilities that this decision has been taken to maintain the turbines,” said one official.

The head of the project did not respond to the calls made by this daily.