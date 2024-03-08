Govt approves Rs 10,037 cr scheme to promote industrialisation in NE

NEW DELHI, 7 Mar: The government on Thursday approved a Rs 10,037-crore industrial development scheme, Unnati, for the Northeast states.

The union cabinet in a meeting approved the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024, here, an official release said.

The central sector scheme has been announced for the development of industries and employment generation in the states of the Northeast.

The scheme’s main objective is to generate gainful employment, which is expected to lead to the area’s overall socioeconomic development.

The scheme is also expected to create productive economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Under the scheme, incentives would be provided to investors for setting up new units or undertaking significant expansion of the existing units.

The scheme will be effective from the date of notification and up to 31 March, 2034, along with eight years of committed liabilities. (PTI)