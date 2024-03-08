Mossang inaugurates multipurpose community halls

Pisi Zauing

N’HKUMSANG, 7 Mar: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang dedicated two multipurpose community halls to the people of Khagam Singpho and Phup villages here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

The minister planted a sapling of Bodhi tree in the premises of the newly built ‘community hall-cum-monastery’ in Phup village. The sapling was brought from Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

After inaugurating the assets, Mossang attended a meeting in Khagam Singpho village, during which a public memorandum was placed before him, seeking construction of a footbridge over the Noa Dehing river to connect N’hkumsang area on the right bank of the river with Miao town, and creation of an independent panchayat block.

Responding to the memorandum, Mossang said that “the state government has already allocated Rs 10 crore for the footbridge, but due to paucity of time the tender will be floated only after the simultaneous elections are over and a new government is installed.”

On the demand for an independent panchayat block, Mossang gave assurance that he would address the matter.

N’hkumsang, situated on the right bank of the Noa Dehing river, is the oldest area in Miao subdivision and one of the most significant constituents of the Miao assembly constituency.

The area has six centuries-old villages – Pisi, Khamuk, Lewang, Phup, Khagam Singpho and Khagam Mossang – inhabited by Singphos. Owing to the absence of surface communication connecting them with Miao, it is still lacking behind in terms of development.

Miao ADC Rinchin D Thungon in his address assured to “judiciously implement all state and central government schemes in the village level through various departments.”

N’hkumsang chief and former MLA KG Singpho also spoke.

Mossang was accompanied by ZPM Ashamto Tikhak, the CO, GHSS Principal Sekhum Ronrang, the EEs of the PWD, the power department and the RWD, and other heads of departments.