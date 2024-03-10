Services lift Santosh Trophy

YUPIA, 9 Mar: Services beat Goa by a solitary goal in the final to win the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Saturday.

Shafeel PP scored the only goal in the 68th minute, which later turned out to be the match winner.

With the win, Services took their title count to seven in the history of the competition.

Services goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir was named player of the match.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey also witnessed the final match.

Khandu announced that the state government is planning to construct a football stadium larger than the Golden Jubilee Stadium here. The proposed stadium will be constructed within the Itanagar Capital Region, he said.