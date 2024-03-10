No response from AICC; will continue as Arunachal Cong chief: Tuki

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Former chief minister Nabam Tuki on Saturday said that he had offered to resign from the post of the state Congress president but, as he did not receive any response from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he will continue to discharge his responsibilities in that post.

Tuki dismissed reports that he had resigned from the post “on moral grounds” after the defection of three MLAs to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Tuki, the Sagalee MLA, said that he had sent a letter to the party’s leadership on election preparedness in the state, expressing his willingness to resign from the post.

“I had offered to resign from the post of PCC president because I am not able to assist those who intend to contest the

upcoming assembly elections and campaign for them, as I will also be contesting the polls. So, I thought of resigning from the post,” Tuki said.

“However, I did not receive any response from the AICC, so I will continue to carry out my responsibilities as the party’s state unit president. I remain committed to serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Congress,” Tuki added.

APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana had on Friday claimed that Tuki had resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the defection of the MLAs to other political parties.

A prominent figure in the state’s political landscape, Tuki has been at the helm of the APCC for several years, overseeing the party’s strategies and engagements.

In a major setback to the grand old party in the state earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo constituency in East Siang district, joined the BJP.

Two other senior Congress MLAs – Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong – also joined the saffron party. (PTI)