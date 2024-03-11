Gorsam Kora festival marks friendship between Bhutan and India

[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 10 Mar: Gorsam Kora festival, symbolising the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan and highlighting the cultural richness of the region, was celebrated here in Tawang district from 7-10 March.

Organised by the local community, in collaboration with civil authorities and the Indian Army, the festival began with an invocation led by Thengtse Rinpoche, which was followed by prayers at the Khinzemane holy tree, which is believed to have been planted by the 14th Dalai Lama.

The four-day event featured chanting of sacred mantras and carrying out of traditional Buddhist rituals at the Gorsam chorten by monks.

The festival attracted pilgrims and lamas from Bhutan, Tawang, and neighbouring regions. Approximately 40 civilians from Bhutan visited the chorten, with an additional 40 Bhutanese nationals utilising the festival for trade.

The festival featured a diverse array of events, including enthralling performances by local cultural troupes and the Indian Army bands, besides martial performances like mallakhamb and zanjh pathaka.

This year the festival was celebrated with the theme ‘Zero waste festival’, and a cleanliness drive was organised by members of the Further and Beyond Foundation.

Lumpo village GB Nawang Chota told this correspondent about how the valley, which has immense tourism potential, is now getting the required push from the government agencies.

As part of the vibrant village programme, Zemithang valley is being developed as a tourist destination, ready to attract tourists with a taste for pristine scenic beauty and serenity.

The development of tourist infrastructure, such as two gonpas, in Thonglek and Lumla, along with a museum showcasing artefacts related to the Dalai Lama, aims to transition the region into a heritage, religious, cultural and eco-tourism epicentre.