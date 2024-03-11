TLCDS, TCLPF mourn Khimhun’s demise

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The Tangsa Literary and Cultural Development Society (TLCDS) Itanagar deeply mourned the passing away of Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Paying tribute to the seasoned politician, the society in a condolence message said that the state, particularly the Tangsa community, has lost a great and visionary leader in his death.

“He was known for his humility and workaholic nature. He worked tirelessly and left no stone unturned for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden,” the message said.

It also conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.

The Tirap, Changlang Longding People’s Forum (TCLPF) also expressed profound grief over Khimhun’s demise.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden and untimely demise of our adviser Phosum Khimhun. He was our true mentor, guide, philosopher and source of inspiration. He will always remain in our hearts and his contribution to the society will always be remembered,” the TCLPF said in its condolence message.