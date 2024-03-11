Sona releases book on folktales

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Sunday released a book titled The Folktales for Children, authored by Dr Nasi Koje, at Dera Natung Govt College here.

Lauding the author on her remarkable achievement, Sona underscored “the book’s pivotal role in preserving the cherished folklores of Shi-Yomi district in particular.”

Expressing admiration for the author’s dedication, Sona highlighted the significance of such literary works for future generations.

“I commend Dr Koje for her dedication in bringing forth this work, and I am hopeful that it will play a substantial role in promoting and preserving our time-honoured folklores,” said Sona.

Renowned author and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, YD Thongchi, also on the occasion lauded Dr Koje’s work, and encouraged the younger generation to “delve into its contents.”

Dr Koje, who hails from Shi-Yomi district, shared insights into her book’s inception, her inspiration, and the challenges she faced while compiling the book.

She acknowledged “everyone who played a role in bringing The Folktales for Children to completion.”