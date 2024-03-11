Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Mar: The Naharlagun police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler from the market here on Saturday.

The peddler has been identified as Birman Payeng (36), of Patharichuk village in Lakhimpur (Assam).

During a search operation, a police team seized 20 plastic vials, containing approximately 26.4 gms of suspected heroin, along with seven empty vials, from Payeng’s possession.

The police also seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones used by the accused for conversations regarding transportation of illicit contraband substances.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

The police team, led by Inspector Krishendu Dev, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang, arrested the accused

under the department’s ‘Operation Dawn’.

The operation was orchestrated by the DGP to combat illicit contraband substances in the Itanagar Capital Region, said an official release.