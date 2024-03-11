Trucks disturbing peace at night

Editor,

There is a problem pertaining to the incessant passage of heavily loaded trucks carrying soil, sand and stones through the upper side of Garden Dew School, particularly after 10 pm.

The relentless movement of these trucks through our residential area, specifically RWD Colony, is causing significant nuisance, disrupting the tranquillity of the night and posing potential hazards to the safety and wellbeing of the residents.

The rumbling of these vehicles and the clattering of their cargo is not only disturbing our sleep but also affecting the overall quality of life in our neighborhood.

It is imperative that immediate action be taken to address this issue and to mitigate the nuisance caused by these late-night truck movement through the colony roads.

I urge the authorities concerned, particularly the councillor of our ward, to take the responsibility of finding a solution to this problem. Measures should be implemented to regulate the timing of the movement of these trucks, ensuring that they do not disturb the peace and quiet of residential areas during late hours.

Furthermore, it is crucial that the councillor collaborates with the relevant stakeholders, such as the local authorities and transportation agencies, to explore alternative routes for these trucks to minimise their impact on residential neighbourhoods.

Additionally, stricter regulations and night patrolling by police on colony roads, pertaining to noise caused by useless activities and vehicular movement during nighttime should be enforced to deter such activities in the future.

I implore the councillor and the officials concerned to prioritise the resolution of this issue and take proactive steps to alleviate the disturbance caused by the trucks passing through our residential area at night. It is essential for the wellbeing and harmony of our community that swift action is taken to address this matter effectively.

A citizen